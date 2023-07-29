Sharib Hashmi Recalls His Struggling Days, ‘Had Begun To Lose Hope…Not Sure What Would I Feed My Family’

Sharib Hashmi has come a long way in showbiz. Revisiting his journey, the actor spoke about his struggling days before getting his big break in Bollywood. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan. In a new interview, he shared how his wife supported him against all odds.

In an interview with Dainik Bhasker, Sharib opened up about his struggle with auditions. The actor revealed that he had quit his job for entering the film world. “All I did after quitting my job, was to audition. I also had the responsibilities of my wife and our child. My savings started depleting and I began asking friends for loans. I don’t think there was a single friend whom I had not approached for money."

He added, “My wife supported me a lot during that period full of struggle. She sold her jewellery so we could provide for food in the house. We even sold our house to make our ends meet. I had begun to lose hope with time. There was a time when I was not sure what would I feed my family for the next meal."