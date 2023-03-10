Vineeta Singh, who is one of the judges on the popular Indian TV reality show Shark Tank India, spoke about struggles in starting her entrepreneurial journey during a recent interview. Talking to Curly Tales, Vineeta revealed that fresh out of her MBA college, she got a job offer of Rs 1 crore per annum. However, she turned down the offer and instead started her own business where she could only make a salary of Rs 10,000 per month for a long time.

“It was the first time in IIM Ahmedabad, there was one bank that actually stepped up and said, if we can give this to graduates from Harvard or Wharton, why are we not giving it to Indian B-school graduates? And they decided to up that offer to Rs 1 crore, which was actually about $200,000, and that made news because it was the first of its kind in India," the entrepreneur shared.

Vineeta revealed that she had no work experience when she received this offer and that it was also a big deal since she was just 23 years old at the time. What caught everyone’s attention was “the idea of a young person getting a big offer, and that too a girl," she exclaimed.

Further, Vineeta Singh revealed that though the offer was very appealing, she chose to reject it because she was determined to become an entrepreneur.

Vineeta also mentioned that she struggled to start her own company and did not earn anything close to Rs 1 crore for over a decade. On being asked if she regretted her decision to reject the offer, she admitted, “Of course, many times." She then revealed that the little she earned from her start-up company was about Rs 10,000. She struggled to live in a one-room apartment in Mumbai where the roof would leak, and it cost her around Rs 5,000 every month.

Vineeta Singh is now the CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics which today has a net worth of over Rs 300 crore. In addition to Sugar, the Shark Tank India judge also has made a series of investments in other emerging businesses. Vineeta was listed as the Fobes India’s Most Powerful Women of 2021.

