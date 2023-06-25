Sharman Joshi Feels Falling Prey To Casting Couch Is One's Individual Choice

Sharman Joshi is back to put his acting chops to the test with his first ever web series titled Kafas. The actor who essayed a father of a sexual abuse victim alongside his co-star Mona Singh reflected on one of the topics that the show touches upon i.e casting couch. Glossing over this subject, Sharman Joshi revealed in a recent interview that it’s an individual choice at the end of the day.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, when Sharman Joshi was asked whether a youngster or a child actor can say no to casting couch, the 3 Idiots actor answered, “I don’t have my doubts about the possibilities of casting couch. There are many youngsters who don’t want to go down that part and there are many who are comfortable with it."

Advertisement

The actor also explained how one could bring big names to the books as showcased in his web series. He stated, “It is as difficult as it has been shown in the show. Its a David versus Goliath kind of a fight. It is very, very tough to pick someone up who is very powerful and rich. It becomes a very, very undaunting task in terms of expenses, in terms of emotional strength. Financial and emotional strength you don’t really have because you have never been attacked by such situations. Emotionally also when they exploit you, they are aware of the fact that if they do get in trouble, they have the highest ones to help them swing out of it."