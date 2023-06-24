Sharmila Tagore And Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gulmohar To Be Screened At Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Gulmohar is all set to open the prestigious 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Germany next month. Directed by Rahul Chittella and written by Rahul V. Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee, Gulmohar also marks the veteran actress’s digital debut.

On this victory, Director Rahul V Chittella said, “I’m so excited that Gulmohar has been chosen to open the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart, which is in its 20th year of championing soulful stories from our part of the world in Germany! My previous film, Azaad, won the best short at the festival in 2017, and it’s lovely to go back to the festival with a film as special as Gulmohar. It is truly heartening to see all the love and appreciation pouring in from all corners of the globe and seeing this special film about family and home resonate so deeply with audiences worldwide. We had exciting screenings in New York last month and will be traveling to Stuttgart and Berlin in July and the rest of the world this year."