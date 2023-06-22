Sharmila Tagore Calls TV Content 'Regressive', Says 'They Portray Women As Women’s Worst Enemies'

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore who was last seen in Gulmohar, was away from the silver screen for years. The actress said that despite being away from acting, she was speaking about cinema on different forums. The actress also opined that, of late the content being shown on TV is ‘quite regressive’ and is ‘so unfortunate’.

At an event, while speaking to Times Of India, Sharmila shared, she ‘doesn’t really approve’ of the content being shown in TV. As a member of the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC), Sharmila has stated that ‘the content TV is offering today is quite regressive’. Most TV serials portray women as women’s worst enemies, and that is so unfortunate. The government does keep a tab on this, and then it finally comes to us."

She also shared, “Sometimes, we call the show makers, asking them to tweak or remove certain objectionable portions. But, producers mostly refuse to budge as commerce often overrides logic."