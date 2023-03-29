Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore made her on-screen comeback with Gulmohar after almost 13 years. The film also marked the ace actress’ OTT debut. Not just that, Sharmila was also seen playing a queer character in the family drama. For the uninitiated, her character tells her queer granddaughter that she had also fallen in love with a woman when she was younger. Now, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that she had some apprehensions about playing her character.

Talking to Roger Ebert.com, she said, “[I felt] a little bit of apprehension, but the way they have dealt with it in the script is very subtle, not in your face. And I’ve been surprised, really. The audience has really accepted it. They’re okay with it. It’s not being underlined, or underscored, or an in-your-face kind of statement. It’s kind of an internal evolution of a person. So it’s at that level." Talking about her character, she further stated, “It’s been her decision all the way, whatever the need of that time was. And her growth has been sort of powered by that. If you see the film, you realize what sort of a person she is. She is connected to everybody and she still prioritizes her own self. There’s nothing wrong in that. She’s 76 now, in the film. So now she wants to be free, basically."

Meanwhile, News18’s review of the film read, “Beautifully scripted and excellently performed, Gulmohar comes as a lovely piece of work after a long time. Sharmila comes back to the screen after a decade, and as the mother torn between guilt of having been a party to the will and her immense love for Arun, she will remain in memory for a long time."

