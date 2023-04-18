Sharvari Wagh To Join YRF Spy Universe; Will She Share Screen With Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR In War 2?

YRF currently has ambitious plans for their Spy Universe. In addition to their male leads, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, the actresses of the franchise are also in the limelight. While we have already witnessed the charming performances of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Vaani Kapoor in the spy universe, Aditya Chopra is now preparing to introduce the extremely talented Sharvari Wagh in the upcoming film.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the YRF disclosed that Sharvari Wagh has been trained with the production house for several years. The studio has consistently produced superstars and Aditya Chopra believes in Sharvari’s talent. The industry also considers her to be an “artiste to watch out for." Sharvari is an excellent actor and possesses all the qualities necessary to become the next big star in the country.

Aditya Chopra, as per the report, believes that it is the appropriate time to indicate to the public that a new star is about to emerge. Therefore, he has selected Sharvari to join his renowned YRF Spy Universe. Sharvari will reportedly feature in a significant film from the universe and the announcement is expected to surprise the audience.

“YRF is betting big on Sharvari who has the acting chops and the carriage to be fit to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Now, let’s wait and watch what they have planned for her and who she will be paired with. Aditya Chopra is expanding the Spy Universe and Sharvari will have a very prominent role to play within the timeline of this universe in the years to come," the source claimed.

The source concluded by stating, YRF has high hopes for Sharvari Wagh in their Spy Universe. They believe she has the necessary acting skills and presence to fit in well. It remains to be seen who she will be paired with and what plans YRF has for her.

Based on the massive success of Pathaan, it has been reported that the future films in the YRF Spy Universe will include Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

Sharvari Wagh is known for her work in movies like Bunty Aur Babli 2, The Forgotten Army and 777 Charlie, among others.

