Sharwanand, Rakshitha Reddy Marry, First Wedding Photos Out; Ram Charan Poses With Newlyweds

Telugu film industry’s most eligible bachelor Sharwanand is getting ready for a new beginning in his personal life. The young actor who got engaged to Rakshita Reddy, a US-based techie earlier in January finally tied the knots on June 3 at Jaipur’s The Leela Palace.

While the wedding pictures are yet to be shared by the newly-wed couple, several snaps from their D+Day found its way to social media that also featured the RRR star Ram Charan in attendance with several other prominent faces from the Telugu film industry like producer Vamsi as well politicians. One could see Sharwanand and his wife Rakshitha Reddy looking their best in ethnic ivory attires in the viral picture. Meanwhile, their wedding festivities had begun from Friday itself with the poolside haldi ceremony.

Take a look at the pictures.

Sharwanand’s followers will surely be interested to know more about his fiancée Rakshita. As stated in reports, Rakshita is a US-based software engineer and hails from a family of politicians. According to reports, the bride’s grandfather is the politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy, and her father Madhusudhan Reddy is a lawyer in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

Only a few days back, Sharwanand met with a road accident after his car lost control and collided with a road divider at Jubilee Hills. After the accident, nearby residents came for Sharwanand’s aid and rushed him to the hospital to get him prompt medical treatment. The actor later took to his Twitter handle to inform all his fans about his well-being. He wrote, “There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone."

Sharwanand will reportedly essay an important role in a film directed by Arjun Sarja, which earlier had actor Vishwak Sen in the lead. These reports emerged after Vishwak was removed from this project.