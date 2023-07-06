Shatrughan Sinha's Son Luv Sinha On Comparision With Sonakshi Sinha: 'I Want Greater Opportunities'

Shatrughan Sinha’s son and Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha will be seen in the much-awaited Anil Sharma film Gadar 2, a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar. However, before Gadar 2, Luv has done two films Paltan and Sadiyaan and has been selective with the kind of projects he wants to be a part of.

The budding actor who is waiting for that one film to change the course of his acting career talked about comparisons with his sister Sonakshi Sinha.

During an interview with ETimes, Luv Sinha explained that contrary to the popular belief, he doesn’t feel any pressure when people compare him with his sister, “There’s no pressure. First of all, there’s no comparison between me and Sonakshi.She’s and female actor, I am a male actor. In regards to the pressure, I would say that being my father’s son has always been a blessing for me. It’s a motivating factor," he stated.

However, Luv adds that he truly wants to showcase his potential when the right opportunity comes his way. He shared, “Obviously, it drives me to do even harder to prove myself. I don’t believe that I have been given the right opportunity till date to showcase my work. In Paltan, you could see some of it. And Paltan was a great film to be a part of, but I would want even greater opportunities."