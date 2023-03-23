Shazam 2: Zachary Levi's Indirect Dig at Warner Bros Post Film's Failure Garners Support From Fans

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods which was the second instalment of the Shazam franchise under the DC universe couldn’t garner the traction at the box office that actor Zachary Levi had anticipated. While the fans have been perturbed and are expressing their disappointment, Zachary indirectly took a dig at Warner Bros on social media.

While retweeting a tweet by a fan who wrote, “but there is no denying that at the moment there are many snyder fans who are happy for the failure of your film and many of them wish that everything that is to come fails just for not continuing with the films of their director.", Zach penned his thoughts that read, “This is also true. Sad, but true. How much that actually affects the box office is anyone’s guess. But I think the biggest issue we’re having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that. Which is just a shame. ‍♂️".

Zachary fans concurred with him as they took to their handle to express their feelings. One of them wrote, “Sadly, the marketing for this movie was indeed bad. But it also didn’t help that it was declared irrelevant because of the upcoming DCEU reboot. ☹️" Another one said, “I’m a big Snyderverse fan AND I saw Shazam 2 in theaters! Crazy, right? It is possible that people can like both…."

Someone else wrote, “Marketing yeah. But the bigger issue, I think, is Zaslav (and, by extension, Gunn and Safran) essentially saying (or implying) that after this years run of DC films they’re going to wipe the slate clean and reboot. People are like, “what’s the point in seeing these films then?"

For the unversed, post the underwhelming response of Shazam 2, several reports suggest that the director of the film David F. Sandberg might not be returning to the franchise.

