Sheel In Kerala Cinemas, Not In Karnataka Yet: Ragini Dwivedi

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi’s upcoming bilingual movie Sheela was released on the big screens today in Kerala. The movie, a Kannada-Malayalam bilingual, involves the story and journey which takes place between two states, Kerala and Karnataka. Despite releasing in Kerala today, Ragini Dwivedi said that the movie will not be released on Kannada screens this week. This movie also marks Ragini’s comeback to Malayalam cinema after 11 years. Actor Riyaz Khan will also be seen in the lead role opposite the actress in the movie. The film is jointly produced by DM Pillai and VC Lalan under the banner of Priya Lakshmi Media.

“There is a press meeting for our Kannada film on July 28. But the release of the film is not happening this week," said Ragini Dwivedi during the interaction. Sheela will release a Kannada version of the movie next week, she added. The movie is written and directed by Balu Narayanan. The streaming platform for the movie has not been decided yet.

Advertisement

The trailer of the movie was released by Priya Lakshmi Media on July 25. The movie is expected to be a full-length thriller drama that will undoubtedly provide viewers with a unique experience of suspense. The actress also uploaded the trailer on her official Instagram account while announcing the theatrical release of the film.