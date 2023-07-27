Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Sheela Marks Ragini Dwivedi's Return To Malayalam Cinema After 11 Years, Trailer Out

Sheela Marks Ragini Dwivedi's Return To Malayalam Cinema After 11 Years, Trailer Out

Sheela releases on July 28.
Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 11:25 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Sheela has been written and directed by Balu Narayanan and is being produced by DM Pillay under Priyalakshmi Media Pvt.

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has made her entry into the pan-India film club with the upcoming Malayalam movie Sheela. She recently revealed the first look of the film on social media. The poster portrays her character in a battered and bruised condition, and she described the film as a “spine-chilling suspense thriller".

Sheela, written and directed by Balu Narayanan, features Ragini in the lead role. The trailer was launched in Kochi, and the movie is being produced by DM Pillay under Priyalakshmi Media Pvt. It is set to release as a bilingual in Malayalam and Kannada on July 28.

The movie is crafted as a survival revenge thriller, portraying the challenging journey of Sheela, a young woman who travels to Kerala to find a resolution for a grave issue she encountered in Bangalore. Kiran Das is in charge of editing the film, while Arun Koothutdu handles the cinematography.

Ragini Dwivedi’s role in the film marks her return to Malayalam cinema after an absence of nearly 11 years. She expressed her gratitude towards the entire team involved in the project and her loyal fans, who have supported her unwaveringly through various ups and downs.

Sheela has been shot simultaneously in both Malayalam and Kannada, with actors from both industries. Ragini Dwivedi is paired with Riyaz Khan. Actors Avinash, Shobha Raj, Mahesh, Sreepathy and others also play important roles. The film promises to be a gripping and suspenseful thriller, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

    • According to Ragini, Sheela marks her return to Malayalam cinema after Face 2 Face (2012). In the film, she portrays the title character, an intriguing role who speaks both Kannada and Malayalam. The story revolves around her facing challenging situations after her husband’s demise, which leads her to Kerala. Sheela is a suspenseful revenge thriller, with the first half showcasing glamour and the second half being intense and gritty.

    As a single mother, the film focuses on the journey of Ragini’s character to Kerala to explore her late husband’s ancestral property. However, her attempts to sell it are met with obstacles, and the movie unfolds with the trials and tribulations she encounters along the way. It is a narrative without any romantic angle or songs.

    first published: July 27, 2023, 11:25 IST
    last updated: July 27, 2023, 11:25 IST
