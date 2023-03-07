Home » Movies » Sheezan Khan Sends Out Holi Wishes With Happy Family Photo After His Jail Release

Sheezan Khan Sends Out Holi Wishes With Happy Family Photo After His Jail Release

Sheezan Khan along with sisters Falaq and Shafaq celebrate Holi. The sisters express gratitude to their nearest ones who stuck by them during tough times.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditi Giri

Edited By:

News18.com

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 12:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Sheezan Khan has reunited with his sisters post his bail.
Sheezan Khan has reunited with his sisters post his bail.

Sheezan Khan was recently granted bail in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. The actor has now reunited with his sisters Shafaqq Naaz and Falaq Naaz and is spending the auspicious day of Holi with them. Shafaqq and Falaq have taken to their Instagram handles to share an endearing family photo and also penned a note which read, “Shukaran sukoon. Thank you each and everyone who supported us and prayed for us #sheezankhanfamily #khansfamily."

In the photo, the family donned their brightest smiles as they all sat together. The Ali Baba actor walked out of jail after two months. He was granted bail on Saturday by Vasai court. On coming out from the jail, he hugged his sisters and relatives. He refrained from talking to the media.

Advertisement

Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, Shafaqq shared that she went blank the moment she saw Sheezan walking out of the gates of the jail. “It was such a long wait and we had been waiting to have him with us. Just the fact that we could touch him, hug him meant so much to us. All these while when we visited him, we could only see him across a glass window and speak through an intercom. At that moment, everything just went blurry and all I wanted was to bring him back home."

RELATED NEWS

Last year on December 25, his co-star Tunisha’s mom accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide. The Ali Baba actor has been granted bail on the surety amount of Rs 1 lakh and with conditions that he shouldn’t tamper with the evidence and cooperate with the judicial proceedings.

Sheezan Khan’s bail comes as a huge relief for his family including his sisters Shafaqq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, who had come out in support and justice for their brother. In an earlier statement, the sisters alleged a media trial in the case and asked if her brother is being attacked because of his religion. “For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!" a part of their statement read.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditi GiriAditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusia...Read More

first published: March 07, 2023, 12:33 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 12:40 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures