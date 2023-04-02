Sheezan Khan Hugs Tunisha Sharma In Unseen Pics, Calls Her 'Mine' In His FIRST Tribute To Late Actress

Over three months after Tunisha Sharma’s death, Sheezan Khan took to Instagram on Sunday and paid his first social media tribute to the late actress. Khan shared a video which was a compilation of the moments he spent with his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha.

In one of the pictures, the two stars were seen taking a mirror selfie. Another photo featured Sheezan and Tunisha hugging each other. The video also featured several glimpses of Sharma and Khan from the sets of their show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul.

In the caption of his post, Khan penned down long poetry in Hindi and addressed Tunisha as ‘mine and only TUNNI’. Watch Sheezan Khan’s post here:

Soon after the post was shared, fans and friends took to the comment section to pay tribute to the late actress. While Sayantani Ghosh dropped a crying emoji, Abhishek Awasthi wrote, “Beautifully written bro @sheezan9 and sab ke naam bhi badi khoobasoorti se shabdon me sajaye".

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma used to work together on the show, Ali Baba. However, Khan was arrested on December 25, 2022, a day after Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. He was granted bail in March this year.

After Sheezan walked out of jail, his sister Shafaq Naaz opened up about what all they went through as a family in the last couple of months and recalled how she could see Khan only through a glass window while he was in prison.

“I don’t think he even got the time to process things as everything happened in such a jiffy. He was also away from all of us in that jail. But he’s such a strong boy who dealt with everything patiently. It has taken a toll on him but he is standing strong and is at peace right now at home," she said.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

