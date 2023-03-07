Sheezan Khan recently walked out of jail after he was granted bail in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. Days after, the former Ali Baba actor’s sister Shafaq Naaz has now opened up about what all they went through as a family in the last couple of months. Shafaq recalled how she could see Khan only through a glass window while he was in prison.

“It was such a long wait and we had been waiting to have him with us. Just the fact that we could touch him, hug him meant so much to us. All these while when we visited him, we could only see him across a glass window and speak through an intercom. At that moment, everything just went blurry and all I wanted was to bring him back home," the actress said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Shafaq also mentioned that Sheezan ‘went through the worst’ in the last couple of months and shared how the ‘world stopped’ for them on December 24. “As for Sheezan, he has gone through the worst. I don’t think he even got the time to process things as everything happened in such a jiffy. He was also away from all of us in that jail. But he’s such a strong boy who dealt with everything patiently. It has taken a toll on him but he is standing strong and is at peace right now at home. Hum sab ne bohot sabr kiya, aur upar wale ka shukar hai ke woh aaj humare sath hai," she added.

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress was also asked about Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide ongoing case when she stated that they will ‘continue to deal with it, like we have already.’

Sheezan Khan was arrested on January 25, 2022, a day after his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

