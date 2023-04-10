Shefali Shah Was Touched Inappropriately in a Market, Says 'You Feel Guilty, Shameful'

Shefali Shah is one of the most bankable faces in the OTT space. The actress is known for essaying any character with ease and is lauded for her versatility. Recently, the Delhi Crime actress opened up about being inappropriately touched in a crowded place. Shefali was recently part of a podcast where she spoke about Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding where she played the role of a woman who was sexually abused as a child.

During the ANI podcast, she said, “Like I said earlier, everyone’s gone through it. I remember walking in a crowded market and being touched inappropriately and feeling crap about it. And, never ever saying anything because I wouldn’t say it was guilt but it’s just…shameful." When the host asked whether the actress wondered whether she did anything to invite it, she replied, “Yes. I agree with you. A lot of people think, did I do anything? You feel guilty, shameful and you feel ‘bhool jao (forget it). Shove it under the carpet kind of thing’. Honestly, I don’t think I gave it so much thought that it’s an important conversation to speak. It was just something that struck straight inside me and the entire film."

Shefali Shah was most recently seen in Delhi Crime, Doctor G and Darlings. In Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, she played the role of a mother of a domestic abuse victim. Talking to News18 in an exclusive conversation, she said that her character was closest to her as a person. “Shamshunissa is the closest to me as a person. I am very much like her. I know I have this image of an extremely serious person but I like to believe I have a sense of humour. I am witty. I am wicked in a funny way. And that’s what the film is about. So it was actually refreshing for me to do it because due to the image of the work I’ve done, I am always considered as a very serious actor. Although I am very serious about what I do, I have another side to me which is fun. And it was great fun doing Darlings. It was really a great trip for all of us together," she told us.

