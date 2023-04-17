Shehnaaz Drops A Big Secret About Her Bigg Boss 13 Journey; Says, 'I Received The Lowest...'

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill, accompanied by their fellow cast members Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Sukhbir, made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During the course of the show, Shehnaaz revealed that she received the ‘lowest’ payment of all the contestants on Bigg Boss 13, the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. However, she went on to say that she eventually became the most ‘expensive’ participant on the show.

Kapil Sharma, the show’s host, mentioned that Shehnaaz had previously been a part of Salman’s reality show and was now making her Bollywood debut in one of his films. Kapil in a humorous tone, asked Shehnaaz if she had accepted the role in the upcoming Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, to collect any outstanding payments from Salman Khan.

Shehnaaz said, “Usme to payment mujhe bohot hi kam mili thi. Sabse sasti main hi thi, aur ab sabse mehengi ban ke nikli hu (I was paid very less in that show. I was hired as lest-paid contestant, but came out as the most expensive one)."

When Shehnaaz made entered into the Bigg Boss 13 house, she was relatively unknown to the national audience. However, her impulsive behaviour quickly propelled her into the spotlight, making her a household name within days of the show’s premiere. Her strong connection with the Sidharth Shukla became a talking point and added to her popularity. She also shared a good rapport with the host of the show, Salman Khan.

Following her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz went on to star in several music videos. She made her first film appearance in the 2021 Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Shehnaaz is now set to make her debut in Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where she will be portraying the role of Sukoon.

