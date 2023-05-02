Shehnaaz Gill Buys A New House Post Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release; Fans Call Her 'Inspirational'

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with her stint in the popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13. Her quirky personality, childlike innocence, and amusing antics won hearts across the country. Her friendship with co-contestant, the late Siddharth Shukla, also became one of the major highlights of the show. Shehnaaz’s popularity continued to soar even after the show ended.

Shehnaaz, who has a lot going on in the professional front, has bought a new house. The actress took to Instagram to share the congratulatory messages from her fans and well-wishers. “Congratulations on your new house. We are proud of your accomplishment. We feel we have bought a house that’s how emotionally connected we are", read one message. Another fan wrote, “Thank you for inspiring us with your strength, positivity, humility and purity." Shehnaaz, too, expressed her love for her fans. “Thank you shehnaazians I love u (sic)," she wrote, expressing gratitude. Check out her post here:

Advertisement

Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz gained millions of followers on social media platforms and appeared in several music videos including Kurta Pajama, Bhula Dunga, and Shona Shona among others. The actress also hosted the celebrity chat show titled Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz. She already had a strong footing in the Punjabi film industry, but has now forayed into Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama boasted of an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Recently, during an exclusive chat with news18 showsha, on being asked what makes her the sensation that she is today, Shehnaaz quipped, “I’m a unique personality. Not everyone is like me. I haven’t met anybody like me so far. If I do, it would be so much fun! My friends are very different from me."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here