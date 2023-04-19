Trends :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanHoney SinghSamantha Ruth PrabhuSonam KapoorAishwarya Rai
Home » Movies » Shehnaaz Gill Caught Stalking Salman Khan While Using 'Fake' Instagram Account; Photo Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill Caught Stalking Salman Khan While Using 'Fake' Instagram Account; Photo Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill has become an online sensation after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She is now making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 10:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is quite active on social media.
Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is quite active on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill has sent the internet into a frenzy after she was allegedly caught using what netizens are describing as “a fake account" on Instagram. A series of screenshots of Shehnaaz allegedly using an Instagram profile, which goes by the handle nehsingh3672, has gone viral on social media.

While Shehnaaz’s face is not visible in these screenshots, a Reddit post claims that the paparazzi caught her in the act while she was heading back home in her car. The viral post also claimed that Salman Khan was seen on the search history of Shehnaaz’s alleged fake account. Interestingly, Shehnaaz is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will release on April 21.

The Reddit post read: “Looks like Shehnaaz has a fake account where she stalks all her favs/not favs, and the paps caught her in the act. I see Bhois @ (Salman Khan) in the search history and someone she follows on her main is in her explore page meaning she usually searches her up (Giorgio.adriani22)."

Advertisement

An alleged screenshot of Shehnaaz Gill using a ‘fake’ Instagram profile.

Looks like Shehnaaz has a fake account where she stalks all her favs/not favs, and the paps caught her in the act. I see Bhois @ in the search history and someone she follows on her main is in her explore page meaning she usually searches her up (Giorgio.adriani22). by u/Educational-Load-933 in BollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is currently making headlines for Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While speaking to the media in Mumbai recently, Shehnaaz spoke about her experience of working with Salman in the Hindi film industry. “He is the same in reality as he is seen on the stage of ‘Bigg Boss’. I can’t see any difference in him. He gives good advice to others and motivates them. He corrected me and asked me to concentrate on my work. I am doing the same and learning Hindi."

RELATED NEWS

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She grew close to Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss house and even expressed her love for him on multiple occasions. They were very fond of each other but never officially confirmed their relationship. Sidharth Shukla died in September 2021.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

first published: April 19, 2023, 08:23 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 10:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics