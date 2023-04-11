Shehnaaz Gill 'Cried' After Rejection from Music Video, Recalls 'Mom Told Me, Ek Din Salman Khan...'

Shehnaaz Gill began her career in the Punjabi industry in 2015 when she appeared in a music video titled Shiv Di Kitaab. Over the years, she went on to be a part of a slew of music videos and Punjabi films. But it was the reality show Bigg Boss 13 that made her an overnight sensation. She might not have won the show but she won the hearts of many with her happy-go-lucky nature and candour. Her love story with late actor Sidharth Shukla, who she met on the show, struck a chord with the audience and made them a favourite.

Having carved a niche for herself in the television industry and Punjabi cinema, she is now gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring superstar Salman Khan. While details about her character are still kept under wraps, she has grabbed the attention of her fans with her presence in the songs, Bathukamma and Yentamma. In the first promotional event of the film that took place in Mumbai on Monday (April 10), Shehnaaz joined the other cast members of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and made heads turn with her black and bold avatar.

When asked about her reaction on watching herself on the big screen in the trailer of the action entertainer with Salman, she said, “When I saw myself, I loved it. I love myself. The first priority should always be to love yourself and Salman sir and all comes next." Leaving many in splits with her comment, she then added how grateful she is for getting an opportunity to be a part of the film. “I loved working with all the great actors. Each one of them has achieved something good in their lives. I feel proud of standing amid them. I would love to thank Salman sir," she stated.

But Shehnaaz’s association with Salman didn’t just begin with Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. She recalled sharing a connection with him as she narrated an anecdote. “I was rejected from my first music video. I cried a lot after I came home. My mother asked me why I’m crying and told me that one day I would get to work in a Salman Khan film. She said it long back. Now that sir gave me the chance to do this film, it goes on to show that what my mother told me became true," she recalled.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. It is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.​

