Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Into Impromptu Jig In BTS From 'Yaar Ka Sataya' With Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Watch

Although the song has gained popularity, Shehnaaz is facing trolling for allegedly overacting in it. Many have pointed out that Nawazuddin is the only one delivering a better performance in the song, which has been sung by B Praak.

Shehnaaz took to social media to share a BTS video from the shoot, where she can be seen shooting for the line ‘Sharab Pite Pite Jiske Haath Kaapte Ho, Yeh Samjho Woh Yaar Kaa Sataaya Huya Hain’ with Nawazuddin. During the shoot, despite the fading music, Shehnaaz could still be seen dancing to her heart’s content, adding steps that were not part of the choreography. Shehnaaz, known for her carefree personality, spontaneously broke into an impromptu jig as Nawazuddin watched and the choreographers cheered her on. Check out the video here:

Just a month ago, Shehnaaz Gill hosted Nawazuddin Siddiqui on her talk show Desi Vibes. Now, the two actors star in a music video, Yaar Ka Sataya Huya Hai, and their fans couldn’t be more excited. Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the news, tagging Shehnaaz in his post. Now that the song has released, both Nawazuddin and Shehnaaz are promoting it on full swing.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in Tiku Weds Sheru. The film revolves around Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling actor in Mumbai trying to make ends meet with his career. His family finds him a bride, Tiku (Avneet), who dreams of becoming an actor. She appears to say yes to the marriage only because of her dreams to move out of Bhopal and find a footing in Bollywood in Mumbai. The two get married and a series of events unfold thereafter.

As for Shehnaaz Gill, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside actors like Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Pooja Hegde and others.