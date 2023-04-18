Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Upset With Janhvi Kapoor for 'IGNORING' Her at Event; Video Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are not very impressed with Janhvi Kapoor after the Bollywood actress allegedly “ignored" the former Bigg Boss contestant at an award show recently. A video of Janhvi interacting with Pooja Hegde at the ceremony has emerged on social media. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was the presence of Shehnaaz in the video. In the clip, Shehnaaz is seen seated between Pooja and Janhvi and listening to them talking.

Shehnaaz’s fans pointed out that Janhvi seemingly ignored Shehnaaz when the latter appeared to talk to her. However, we don’t think Janhvi avoided Shehnaaz. Because at one point in the video, they both can be seen interacting with each other. One user wrote, “Why Janhvi is ignoring Shehnaaz?" Another user commented, “Janhvi is ignoring Sana (Shehnaaz) and Sana is ignoring Pooja." “Meanwhile Janhvi ignoring Sana and Sana ignored that sweetie Pooja," a third user said.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is currently making headlines for Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While speaking to the media in Mumbai recently, Shehnaaz spoke about her experience of working with Salman in the Hindi film industry.

“He is the same in reality as he is seen on the stage of ‘Bigg Boss’. I can’t see any difference in him. He gives good advice to others and motivates them. He corrected me and asked me to concentrate on my work. I am doing the same and learning Hindi."

Sharing her shooting experience, she said: “Salman used to have a lot of fun with us. From lunch to dinner, we enjoyed having food there."

Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She grew close to Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss house. She even expressed her love for him on multiple occasions. They were very fond of each other but never officially confirmed their relationship. Sidharth Shukla died in September 2021.

