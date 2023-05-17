Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Colourful Braids In Latest Thailand Pics; Makes Fans Go 'Kinni Pyari'

Shehnaaz Gill is currently vacationing in Thailand. The actress has been sharing several pictures from her quality time on the island nation. On Wednesday evening too, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of photos from her recent visit to Phi Phi Island.

In the clicks, Shehnaaz was seen posing in a colourful outfit with floral prints on it. She also tied her hair into colourful braids as she enjoyed the scenic beauty of the island while travelling in a yacht. One of the pictures also featured Shehnaaz with her head high towards the sky. “Dear ocean, thank you for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired, and salty …all at once," the caption of Shehnaaz’s post read.

Soon after the pictures were shared online, fans rushed to the comment section complimenting their favourite actress. One of the users wrote, “Kinni pyari". “So Beautiful Our Queen," another user commented. “The beauty in your heart shines on your face," a third comment read.

Advertisement

Earlier, Shehnaaz also shared another series of hot pictures of herself in which she she was seen in a sexy red outfit as she striked sensuous poses on the beach.

Shehnaaz’s vacation to Thailand comes weeks after she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama also starred Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Palak Tiwari also marked her Bollywood debut with the movie.

Reportedly, Shehnaaz Gill has also been roped in to play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s next film. In January this year, E-Times reported that the film will be a women-led movie that will also star Vaani Kapoor in the lead.