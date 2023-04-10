Shehnaaz Gill Is Bold and Beautiful at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch, See Photos Here

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the film. Ahead of the trailer launch, she made a splashing entry on the red carpet. Embracing the colour black, Shehnaaz looked drop-dead gorgeous and sexy, finding the perfect balance between elegance and charm.

Shehnaaz pulled off a black netted corset top paired with shots of the same shade. She styled her attire with a black blazer. A chic black bag, heels, straight hair and Kohl-rimmed eyes completed her look for the trailer launch. She was truly a vision to behold.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after she appeared on Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, in an interview with Connect FM Canada, the actress opened up about the things she learned from Salman Khan. “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot."

She added, “When you live alone and come from a small town, you grow. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, I learn from the people around me. Everyone you meet teaches you something, and I feel that whoever I’ve crossed paths with — good or bad — has taught me something. They’ve taught me how to deal with situations. I am strong enough to deal with situations."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is all set to release on April 21. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The movie is touted to have all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama, and romance.

