Shehnaaz Gill's Latest Hot Pictures Make Fans Sing 'Haye Haye Mirchi'; Check Here

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved actresses. She is everyone’s favourite for a reason. Besides her acting skills, the Punjabi heartthrob never fails to impress all with her fashion choices and glamorous photoshoots too. On Tuesday too, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of drop-dead gorgeous pictures which are now setting fire on social media.

In the photos, Shehnaaz can be seen posing in red attire. She also sported red gloves and accessorised her look with earrings of the same colour. The actress opted for glam makeup. What made her look even more breathtakingly gorgeous was her red lip shade. Check out the photos here:

Needless to say, the pictures are making fans’ hearts skip a beat. Soon after the photos were shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on their favourite actress. “Too hot to handle," one of the fans wrote. “Please stop looking so hot every time," another user shared. Another user called her “The most explosive bombshell". “Hayeeeeee hayeeee mirchi ️," another comment read.

One of the fans also penned down a motivating note for Shehnaaz and wrote, “Bollywood Diva Shehnaaz Gill. Your hardwork, Dedication And Believe In Yourself Have Made You Stood High. No One Can Stop You Kudiye. Rock The World With Your Charm And Aura."

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 13. Recently, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama also starred Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

During a recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Shehnaaz Gill was asked about what makes her the sensation that she is today when she said, “I’m a unique personality. Not everyone is like me. I haven’t met anybody like me so far. If I do, it would be so much fun! My friends are very different from me."

