Shehnaaz Gill on Salman Khan's Rule Against Women Wearing Revealing Dress on Set: 'I Wore Sexy...'

Shehnaaz Gill, who will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has reacted to Palak Tiwari’s earlier statement in which she said that the Bollywood superstar had a rule against women wearing low necklines on his film set.

While speaking to the media in Mumbai, Shehnaaz said, “Nothing like that, I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion. Salman sir keeps motivating me and saying that you will grow in your career."

The Bigg Boss 13 fame is currently making headlines for her stint in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During her interaction, she also spoke about her working experience with Salman Khan and the difference she found in the Hindi film industry after being part of Punjabi industry.

“These are big-budget films. In fact, most Bollywood films are made with huge budgets and that can be seen on sets — they are so big. I just hope the Punjabi industry also grows in the same way and similarly, big-budget films are made," she said.

Talking about Salman, Shehnaaz said, “He is the same in reality as he is seen on the stage of ‘Bigg Boss’. I can’t see any difference in him. He gives good advice to others and motivates them. He corrected me and asked me to concentrate on my work. I am doing the same and learning Hindi."

Sharing her shooting experience, she said: “Salman used to have a lot of fun with us. From lunch to dinner, we enjoyed having food there."

Further talking about her journey in the industry, Shehnaaz said, “I want to focus on my career and nothing else. I want to dedicate my life to work and I keep getting love and support from the media and the audience. I don’t believe in planning. Because it never works. Just go with the flow."

(With inputs from IANS)

