Shehnaaz Gill Was Called 'Fat' on Bigg Boss, Reveals 'I Would Hear Lot of Comments; Was Body-shamed'

Shehnaaz Gill finally made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her transition from the Punjabi entertainment industry to mainstream Hindi cinema wasn’t an easy one. But it was her reality show journey in Bigg Boss 13 that catapulted her to fame. With all the love, also came criticism about her looks and fashion. Shehnaaz Gill recently opened up about being body-shamed, which prompted her to change her entire style.

Fans were quite surprised to see her body transformation within months after the show’s wrap-up. Shehnaaz Gill claims her mindset changed quickly after hearing “ample comments about being fat" on Bigg Boss. The actress told PTI, she made an attempt to work to change herself whenever people gave her good advice. Along with the body transformation, she also amped her style game to challenge the preconceived notion about her only wearing a salwar suit.

“I changed myself, worked on myself. When people gave me good advice, I followed it and improved. I lost weight as I would hear a lot of comments on ‘Bigg Boss’ about being fat and was body-shamed. Then I changed my style as people would think I could only wear salwar suit. I broke all these preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward," she told the news agency.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz has a lot going on for her. Soon after Bigg Boss 13, she featured in multiple hit music videos including Kurta Pajama, Bhula Dunga, and Shona Shona among others. The actress also hosted the celebrity chat show titled Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz. She already had a strong footing in the Punjabi film industry, but now she has spread her wings into Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the actioner had an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hit the big screens on April 21. If her much-anticipated debut wasn’t enough, she has already spilled the beans about her promising work schedule. A report by Pinkvilla suggests she has already bagged her next role in Rhea Kapoor’s next project.

