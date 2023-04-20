Shehnaaz Gill Is 'Shy' About Asking Salman Khan for Work, Responds to Raghav Juyal's 'Compliment'

Punjabi actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Though she finished third, she emerged as the most popular contestant on the show and became a household name. And, there has been no looking back ever since. Now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 21. While she isn’t paired opposite the superstar, with whom her association dates back to four years, in a recent interview, Shehnaaz expressed her desire of being cast alongside him in the near future.

But in an exclusive chat with News18 now, she reveals that it’s a dream that she has kept to herself and has not disclosed to Salman. Quiz her on the same and she says, “I’ve never told Salman Khan that I want to star opposite him in a film and I don’t plan on telling that to him ever. I feel shy even bringing it up before him."

However, Shehnaaz says that she shares a rather easy-going rapport with Salman. On multiple occasions, the duo has been spotted at various events. Last month, they attended Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s Eid party where the shutterbugs captured an emotional Shehnaaz hugging Salman. Talking about how she has become her go-to person for any kind of advice, the Honsla Rakh (2021) and Kala Shah Kala (2019) actor shares, “Salman sir never scolds. If you ask him for any kind of advice, he will give you the best advice. I had taken a lot of suggestions from him on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan."

But does she resort to him and take his inputs when it comes to picking scripts? “I don’t. But never say never. Maybe, going forward, I’ll take his advice for other scripts and films. He advices really well. He has worked in the industry for so many decades. And he’s very nice to me. And if someone is nice to you and thinks well of you, why should I not go to him for any kind of suggestion? The only thing I’m shy about is asking him for work," states Shehnaaz with a laugh.

She might have always dreamed of headlining a Hindi film but Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sees her playing the onscreen love interest of dancer-cum-actor Raghav Juyal, who essays the part of one of Salman’s brothers in the film. But Shehnaaz remains unfazed about not being able to play the leading lady in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. “If we start thinking of making our Bollywood debut as the lead heroine, then we will keep looking for it and never get it. I wanted to first gather some experience about how things work on a film set. In that sense, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been a learning experience for me. The film and Salman sir have taught me a lot," she reasons.

Shehnaaz acknowledges that the road to being a leading lady is no cakewalk and she’s ready to wait. “I didn’t have to be the leading lady to have these experiences. The things that I’ve learnt on the set of this film will prove to be very helpful in my journey ahead. I still have a long way to go before I can become the leading lady in a film," she explains.

At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman hinted at a brewing romance between Shehnaaz and Raghav, and ever since, speculations have been rife that the onscreen couple might be dating. While the latter has denied the rumour, his latest statement about Shehnaaz’s ‘honesty’ and her being ‘the strongest person on earth’ has caught the attention of many. Reacting to it, she tells us, “I would like to thank him for saying such lovely things about me. I take it as a compliment." ​

