Shehnaaz Gill Says She Has Always Been Betrayed in Love: 'I’ve Been The One to be Dumped'

Shehnaaz Gill has been making headlines from her Bigg Boss days. She grabbed attention for her fondness for the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Though there was never an official confirmation from either side, but fans just love them together. Well, Shehnaaz Gill, recently spoke candidly about her experiences with love and heartbreak. In a heartfelt revelation, she shared that she has always faced betrayals in her romantic relationships.

Speaking on love during an interview with Instant Bollywood, she expressed a sense of disappointment and recounted instances where she had been let down by her partners. “Dhoka maine aaj tak kissi ko nahi diya, to be frank (I’ve never betrayed anybody), but sabne mujhe diya hai. Jo bhi gaya hai, mujhe chhod ke gaya hai (But I’ve been betrayed, I’ve always been the one to be dumped). Kyunki jab insaan ka pata chal jaata hai ke do jagah ya teen jagah… Phir insaan peeche hatt hi jaata hai. Dhoka deke chale jao (Stay me in the back and leave)… Mera lekin yeh hai ab, aao aur jao, dafa ho jao, bhaad mein jao," she was quoted saying.

To note, Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut this year with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And during the promotion of the film, Salman Khan said that he has often told Shehnaaz to ‘move on’ in life, because staying single forever isn’t an option.