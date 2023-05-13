Shehnaaz Gill Shares a Glimpse of Her Lavish 'Pet Puja' As She Vacays In Phuket; Check Picture

Shehnaaz Gill is currently enjoying Phuket Island, Thailand. On Saturday morning, the Punjabi heartthrob took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture from her vacation. In the photo, Shehnaaz can be seen enjoying a lavish breakfast. From pizzas to coconut water and salad; her morning meal includes it all. Shehnaaz can be seen sporting a simple black top with big goggles of the same colour as she poses for the camera in the picture.

Shehnaaz’s vacation to Thailand comes weeks after she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama also starred Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Palak Tiwari also marked her Bollywood debut with the movie. Released on April 21, the film received mixed reviews from all.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Shehnaaz Gill has also been roped in to play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s next film. In January this year, E-Times reported that the film will be a women-led movie that will also star Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

“It’s a women-led film and every actress will have an equally prominent role. The shoot was originally scheduled to commence last year. However, it got delayed due to weather conditions and will now go on floors in March in Bhopal. Shehnaaz is working hard to sink her teeth deep into the character. In fact, she is also training in acting to better her craft," a source cited by the entertainment portal had claimed. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Shehnaaz Gill was asked about what makes her the sensation that she is today when she said, “I’m a unique personality. Not everyone is like me. I haven’t met anybody like me so far. If I do, it would be so much fun! My friends are very different from me."