Shehnaaz Gill Tells Sara Ali Khan 'Aate Jaate Rehta Hai' As They Talk About Their Marriage Plans

Sara Ali Khan graced the recent episode of Shehnaaz Gill’s talk show, Desi Vibes to promote her recently released film, Gaslight. During the interaction, Shehnaaz mentioned how everyone in Bollywood seems to be getting married these days and asked Sara about her wedding plans. “Trend chala hua hai shaadi ka," Shehnaaz said.

While Sara admitted that she will get married someday, she joked about how she needs to find an ‘andha pagal’ to tie the knot with. “I need to find a blind and crazy man who is ready to marry me," Sara said. When Shehnaaz asked Sara about why she wants to marry a ‘blind and crazy’ man, the latter added, “I think it will be important for a person to be blind and crazy otherwise, if they get to know me, he will run away."

Shehnaaz agreed with Sara and mentioned that it is ‘very difficult’ to tolerate her too. Following this, Sara acted getting emotional and left Shehnaaz confused. The Punjabi heartthrob asked the Atrangi Re actress not to be sad and said, “Aate jaate rahte hai. Don’t worry. It’s okay."

Talking about Sara Ali Khan’s love life, the actress was rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan earlier. They fell in love with each other when they were filming for their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal. However, they later parted ways. Last year, when Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said to which Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

On the other hand, in another episode of her chat show earlier this year, Shehnaaz revealed that she is not dating anyone. “I am not in a relationship," she had informed Rakul Preet Singh after the latter questioned her about her finger ring.

