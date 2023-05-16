HOT! Shehnaaz Gill Turns Up Heat in Wet-Look Wearing Very Racy Red Dress; Sexy Photos Go Viral

Shehnaaz Gill is raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy photos from her beach holiday in Thailand. Shehnaaz, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, on Tuesday took her Instagram account to share a series of hot pictures of herself wearing a very racy red dress.

In the photos, Shehnaaz can be seen flaunting her wet-look in the sexy outfit as she strikes a series of sensuous poses on the beach. Sharing the photos, Shehnaaz wrote, “It’s TAN o clock…" Needless to say, her fans flooded her post with lots and lots of compliments. One user wrote, “You look sizzling hot!" Another one said, “You made my morning with these photos!" “Enjoy my hottie," wrote a third user.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently enjoying in Phuket Island, Thailand. Last week, the Bollywood star gave a glimpse of her enjoying a lavish breakfast on her vacay. From pizzas to coconut water and salad; her morning meal included it all. In the photo, Shehnaaz can be seen sporting a simple black top with matching goggles as she poses for the camera.

Shehnaaz’s vacation to Thailand comes weeks after she made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama also starred Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Palak Tiwari also marked her Bollywood debut with the movie. Released on April 21, the film received mixed reviews.

Reportedly, Shehnaaz Gill has also been roped in to play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s next film. In January this year, E-Times reported that the film will be a women-led movie that will also star Vaani Kapoor in the lead.