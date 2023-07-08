Shehnaaz Gill's Explosive Take On Relationships: 'Been In Love Only Once. Everyone Is Selfish'

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently starred in the music video Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. When asked about the most suitable roles for Bollywood actors during a recent interview, Shehnaaz said that Aditya Roy Kapur is ideal for portraying heartbroken characters, while Alia Bhatt excels at playing heartbreakers.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, when asked about Alia, Shehnaaz said, “Mujhe lagta hain woh (Alia Bhatt) dil toodne main sahi rahegi (I think she is a heartbreaker)." Talking about Aditya, Shehnaaz said, “Woh awara aashiq, galiyon main ghumne wala. Uspe woh gaana suit karta hai – ‘Sharaab Peete Peete’. Agar hum uska Aashiqui 2 dekhe toh."

During a recent interview with Red FM, Shehnaaz Gill shared her thoughts on love and relationships too. She said that one mustn’t trust anyone in life. “Nobody is trustworthy. Everybody is selfish. One can be attached to another, but at some point, they will forget the other person." Speaking about romantic relationships, Shehnaaz said, “I have been in love only once. Pyaar ki baatein mat karo yaar, pyaar vyaar kya hi hai (Don’t talk about love. What even is love?)"