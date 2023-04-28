Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tu Mera Hai' Clip Goes Viral Again; Fans Say 'Sidharth Loved Her...'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s friendship on Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most talked-about aspects of the show. Their playful banter and chemistry won the hearts of fans across the country. Even after the show ended, their friendship continued to thrive, and they were often spotted together at events and parties. However, Sidharth’s sudden death in September 2021 left Shehnaaz and his fans devastated. Shehnaaz’s dialogue “Tu Mera Hai Mera Hee Rahega" from Bigg Boss 13 has since become extremely popular among Sidnaaz fans. The couple sparked countless trends and discussions on social media, with fans expressing their love for the duo.

In one of the most revisited episodes, Shehnaaz goes on to tell Siddharth, “Tu Mera hai" (You are mine). “Main phaad ke rakh dungi sabko yahan pe. Mujhe game nahi jitni, mujhe tujhe jitna hai" (I’ll tear anyone apart who tries to come between us. I don’t care about winning the game; I want to win you). With Salman Khan asking Shehnaaz to “move on" and rumours of her getting closer to actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, the video is one again going viral on the internet. Check it out here:

Advertisement

Recently, during her chat show, Shehnaaz broke down talking about the grief she experienced after Sidharth’s untimely death. She said, “Mein aapko sach bolu, mein bhi abhi dabane lag gayi hu emotions ko. Mere life mei bhi emotional moments aaye hai but mei kabhi kisi ko bata nahi saki. Kyuki log likhte the ki sympathy le rahi hai. (Honestly, I have started suppressing my emotions. My life has had emotional moments but I could not share them with anyone. Because would say that I’m doing it for sympathy)."

Advertisement

During the Bigg Boss 15 finale, Shehnaaz moved all the #SidNaaz fans to tears when she paid tribute to Sidharth Shukla by performing on stage to her song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ and other romantic tracks. This was Shehnaaz’s first public tribute to Sidharth.

Shehnaaz recently made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here