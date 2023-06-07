Shehzada Crew Still Waiting For Their Payment, Allege Dues of Rs 30 Lakh

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada was one of the most awaited movies but when it finally hit theatres in February this year, it received mixed reviews and failed to leave a mark at the box office. Now, over four months after the film’s release, it has been reported that the crew members are still waiting for their payments.

If a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, the crew members of Shehzada have accused the makers of not clearing their dues of Rs 30 lakh. The dues are usually settled in 60 to 90 days after the film’s release. The entertainment portal also claimed that the film’s directing team is disappointed over the non-payment of dues and has said that “such practices erode trust and discourage future collaborations with the producers". It should also be noted that the film’s producers have not issued any statement regarding the non-payment allegations as of now.

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada Was Released On February 17, 2023

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Ronit Roy, Manish Koirala, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. It is an official remake of Allu Arjun starrer Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. News18 Showsha’s review of Shehzada read, “Shehzada mostly rests on Kartik Aaryan’s shoulders, he is present in almost every frame. Kriti Sanon has a short role, but the chemistry she shares with Kartik is evident. The two complement each other very well on screen and are probably one of the best looking onscreen jodis in Bollywood currently."