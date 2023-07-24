Shekhar Kapur In London To Finalise Masoom Sequel? What We Know

Earlier this year, it was reported that internationally acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was making a sequel to his 1983 directorial debut Masoom. The film, which told the tale of a child who was born out of wedlock, was a bold move for the conservative era in which it was made. It won numerous accolades and struck a chord with the audience and 40 years later, Shekhar Kapur is all set to take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster ride yet again, as per reports.

Shekhar Kapur has been in London for two weeks recently. He was recently honoured with the IGF’s prestigious UK-India Awards for Lifetime Contribution to UK-India Relations. He also won the Best Director award for the British romcom What’s Love Got To Do With It. However, the filmmaker’s stay in London is apparently for more than just winning awards.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Shekhar Kapur is also in the city to finalise part of the soundtrack of his film Masoom: The New Generation. According to reports, he is working with a renowned English composer for the music of the film. The director will also be collaborating with one of the most popular music composers in India for yet another track for the film. Masoom: The New Generation is also set to be based in London, so he is reportedly also location scouting for the project as well.