Shekhar Kapur Recalls How Srivedi Shot Mr India's Kaate Nahin Kat Te 'In Numbing Pain'

Sridevi continues to be celebrated as one of the most legendary personalities in the entertainment world. Her unexpected departure left a profound void in the hearts of many. Yesterday, on August 13, she would have celebrated her 60th birthday. Tributes poured in from all corners, prompting filmmaker Shekhar Kapur to pay homage and commemorate her memory. Overwhelmed by nostalgia and emotion, the director fondly recalled her unwavering commitment during the filming of “Mr India."

In a post, he recounted how despite battling a high fever, she displayed her exceptional dedication by arriving on set to film the iconic song Kate Nahin Kat Te alongside Anil Kapoor. Shekhar shared a snapshot of Sridevi wearing the blue chiffon saree and revealed, “We promised each other at least one more film, after Mr India, if not more. But you left us."

The director further shared, “I remember the days we were filming this iconic song ‘I Love you,’ you hid from me that you were running a high fever and you were in numbing pain. That everyone advised you to rest and certainly not allow yourself to get wet, that you could land up being seriously ill. I only found out from our Choreographer Saroj Khan after we had finished shooting. You made her swear she wouldn’t tell me."

“I remember the days we shot, take after take, day after day. And you would come up to me after every shot, ‘Its ok na? You sure, pucca? Shall we do it again? I can see in your eyes you’re are not fully satisfied’," he added.

Shekhar Kapur’s heartfelt tribute to Sridevi struck a chord with many social media users, garnering immense love from her fans and celebrities alike. Even prominent photographer Steve McCurry joined in remembering the actress, simply stating, “The one and only."

A user wrote, “I think her real potential as an actor remained unrealised. It’s just terribly sad that we lost her at such a young age."