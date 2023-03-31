Shekhar Suman Makes Shocking Claim Against Bollywood, 'They Ganged Up To Have Me, Adhyayan Removed'

Recent explosive revelations by Priyanka Chopra about how Bollywood sidelined her has grabbed everyone’s attention. From Kangana Ranaut to Amaal Malik and Apurva Asrani, many celebs have come forward to express their anguish. Now Shekhar Suman has joined the bandwagon by claiming that he and his son have been removed from several projects.

The Tridev actor took to his Twitter handle on Thursday to share that people have ganged up on him and Adhyayan and that the gangsters are more potent than rattlesnakes. Shekhar penned, “I know of atleast 4ppl in the industry who have ganged up to have me n adhyayan removed from many projects.i know it for sure.These ‘gangsters’ have a lot of clout and they are more dangerous than a rattle snake.But the truth is they can create hurdles but they cannot stop us."

The actor’s tweet garnered the attention of the netizens who left their thoughts on the Twitter thread. One of them wrote,"You need to watch out for people who are envious of you. Envious ppl will never want to discuss your new ventures or praise you. They would rather talk about anything but you. They’ll never be genuinely interested in how you’re doing. Does anyone like that come to mind?" Another one commented, “Adhyayan is certainly a good actor and he has ample opportunities in the form of webseries etc to showcase his talent. Shekhar suman sir is a bit better in my opinion because he had no such platform those days and still he build his image through his impeccable comic timing." Someone else expressed,"Is it going to stop ever and If at all then how. It’s sad the legend like you and your talented son has to face this as well.

Can’t imagine what others have to."

For the unversed, Shekhar Suman started his career with 1984 erotic drama Utsav. Then the actor went on to feature in films like Rehguzar, Sansar, Woh Phir Aayegi, Ranbhoomi, Chor Machaye Shor and others. His last film was 2017 action drama Bhoomi that also featured Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. Meanwhile, Adhyayan Suman rose to prominence with Haal-e-Dil, Raaz-The Mystery Continues, Heartless and Ishq Click.

