Sherlyn Chopra Risks MAJOR Oops Moment as She Twirls For Paparazzi at Airport; Watch

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra who often hits headlines with her statements and controversies was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress was seen pulling off a rather risqué attire. She however managed to pose for the shutterbugs as she entered the airport gate. A video of the same has gone viral now.

Sherlyn was seen donning an all-orange ensemble consisting of a crop top teamed with long baggy pants. She left her wavy locks lose, and completed her look with subtle make-up and stone studded earrings. Netizens on seeing the video, trolled her for her walk and her attire.

Watch the video here :

Earlier last month, the actress made headlines when she registered a molestation case against a Mumbai-based financier at Juhu Police Station on April 14 and claimed that the accused also threatened to kill her. According to the Red Swastik actress, her complaint mentioned that the financier tricked her into thinking that he wants to feature her in a music video and was also ready to give money to Sherlyn for the same.

Recounting what happened, Sherlyn revealed after she returned from Dubai to Mumbai on April 12, her manager informed her that an investor had expressed his desire to meet Sherlyn as he was eager to feature her in a music video.

Sherlyn Chopra was last seen in the video single Tunu Tunu. Created by Vicky and Hardik and crooned by Sukriti Kakar, the peppy number is produced by T-Series and Sherlyn Chopra Production.

Back in 2012, Sherlyn Chopra became the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine which garnered significant attention and controversy. She has also been a part of several Bollywood films such as Dil Bole Hadippa! and Kamasutra 3D among many others.