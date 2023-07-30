Sherlyn Reacts To Raj Kundra's Rumoured Acting Debut: 'Take Acting Tips from Shilpa Shetty' | Exclusive

Sherlyn Chopra is returning to the spotlight in Season 2 of Ekta Kapoor’s streaming series Paurashpur after a brief absence from the screen. The actor has often been in the news either with her brash on-screen persona, by offering divisive commentary, or by going full monty for a magazine. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Chopra talks about returning to acting after a major health scare, reacts to people calling her fake and plastic, and also what she has to say about Rakhi Sawant and Raj Kundra.

You are returning to acting after a long time. What drew you towards Paurashpur-2?

This is like my re-birth and I am thankful to Ekta Kapoor who thought that I am worthy enough to be the face of Paurashpur-2. I have always been yearning to do good work where I could showcase my acting skills and that is when this series came to me. When I was offered this role, I asked myself, ‘What do I have in common with her?’ I realised I share a lot of qualities with this character. When someone calls her ‘Rani’, she tells them to address her as ‘Maharani’. She is someone who knows her worth. Just like her, I consider myself nothing less than a winner.

Why would you say that this is like a rebirth for you?

I had kidney failure, which made me quite unwell. I only had three months to live, according to the doctors. I promised myself that I would not give up because I still had a lot of life left to live. My renal failure was reversed after three months of medication. The fact that I am here today promoting Paurashpur-2feels miraculous. I’ve been given a second chance at life and now I just want to keep working and live each day to the fullest because I feel if I can overcome a near-death situation then I can achieve anything. I believe this is the golden era of my career.

You have a huge fan following on social media but at the same time a lot of people feel that every time you step out, it is to gain attention for all the wrong reasons. How do you react to such things?

I don’t take these comments seriously. People who haven’t faced kidney failure don’t know the kind of hardships that I have been through. These people who troll me have not taken heavy doses of medication like I did so I don’t think they have any right to comment on my lifestyle or me and they should keep their mouths shut. I have often been embroiled in controversies because I speak with honesty. When I introspected myself, I concluded that it’s better not to be a people-pleaser.

When you put out the teaser of Paurashpur-2, there were a lot of negative comments including someone calling you completely plastic and why would someone want to watch Sherlyn Chopra?

I would just like to say that it is my money and my body and I can do whatever I want to with it and it shouldn’t matter to anyone. This toned figure that you see is not because of plastic surgery. These people who make such comments don’t have a job and are all frustrated individuals who are jealous of my success.

Talking about controversies, you and Rakhi Sawant share a love-hate relationship.

As of today, I don’t think I have anything against her. As an individual, she has worked hard for her entire life and has earned her place in the industry. I wish the best for her. Whenever she passes any comments against me, I reply to her even more fiercely. Yes, there is a lawsuit that is going on, but I don’t have any enmity against her.

You have also filed a lawsuit against Raj Kundra who had recently been arrested allegedly for producing adult content. It is now learnt that a movie is being made on the case and he might also act in it.

I think he should first try to become a responsible human being and then become an actor. I would suggest he take acting workshops or some tips from his wife (Shilpa Shetty).