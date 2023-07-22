Sherlyn Chopra Talks About Indecent Proposals From Directors, Kidney Failure and Anxiety: 'Suffered A Lot'

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she candidly shared, “I have had directors asking if I’ve had surgeries on my breasts. I had no reasons to lie. I did it, because I was bored of my flat chest. Then they’d say things like ‘can we touch it? What is the cup size?’ I wondered, will people go to the theatres only after finding out about an actress’s cup size? I’d say, ‘You are married; you must be knowing about a woman’s anatomy.’ The director said, ‘Yes, so?’ then he would add that he is in an open marriage and does not interact with his wife as much."

Actress Sherlyn Chopra, known for her bold avatar, will soon be seen in Maharani Snehalata in The Majesty Continues: Paurashpur 2 on an OTT platform. Ahead of the release, the actress recently opened up about facing indecent proposals from directors during casting over the years.

The actress also opened up on battling anxiety. “It is okay to feel anxious at times. It happens to many of us. We shouldn’t resist the feelings – it doesn’t work like that. Let the feelings come and go. Don’t give those feelings much importance. Many a time, I have been suggested to indulge in drugs to get over depressive episodes but I have never given in to it," she said, adding, one of the lowest points in life was when one of her kidneys failed in 2021. “I thought time was up for me. But I didn’t give up, despite not having any support from my family. No one even reached out to me to offer a transplant. But, when the condition reversed, I didn’t want to waste a single day of my life. I wanted to live life to the fullest," she added.

Sherlyn also recently commented on the film based on Kundra’s 63-day-long jail experience in 2021 in connection with the pornography case. Speaking to ZoomTV, she said, “What to say? I recently learned that he is taking acting classes and wants to become an actor. I want to tell him that First be a Good Human being."