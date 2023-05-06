Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar Set Couple Goals With This Adorable Click, Check It Out

It’s been a year since Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the sacred knot in the presence of their close friends and family. The couple who celebrated their anniversary in February share a precious bond as they often post glimpses from their personal lives from time to time. Maintaining that trajectory, Shibani Dandekar dropped an adorable picture on Saturday that melted everyone’s heart.

Shibani took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself with Farhan Akhtar who has wrapped her around her arms. The picture was seemingly clicked at a party and it perfectly captured the two lovebirds beaming ear to ear. Calling Farhan Akhtar her best friend, Shibani wrote in the caption, “besties @faroutakhtar" along with a white heart emoji and infinity emoji.

Advertisement

Among fans who were impressed by their loveable bond, one of them complimented, “Nice couple(with red heart emojis)". Another one wrote, “Beautiful!!" Someone else said, “Make me smile! Love it Shibs!" A fan stated, “Cuties!!" One of them commented, “Peaceful couple(with red heart emojis)".

Farhan and Shibani had a dreamy wedding, at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala Bungalow. The couple dated for almost three years before taking their relationship to the next level. Several Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan along with his family, Rhea Chakraborty, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra and Ritesh Sidwani attended the wedding.

Earlier in an interview with India Today, Farhan was asked how life has changed after their wedding, to which the actor-filmmaker shared, “I don’t know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we’ve taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here