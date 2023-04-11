Ruaa Ruaa Singer Shilpa Rao Calls Ponniyin Selvan 2 'Legendary Franchise': 'Rahman Sir Is Very Funny'

Singer Shilpa Rao had a great start to 2023. She lent her vocals to the chartbuster breezy dance number, Besharam Rang, from the highest grossing Hindi film, Pathaan. Featuring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the track took over the musical charts and social media by a massive storm. In another career high, Shilpa has now crooned the number Ruaa Ruaa from filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is composed by music maestro AR Rahman and penned by ace lyricist Gulzar. On a related note, the film is a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan: I, the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022.

In an exclusive chat with News18, the vocalist and stage performer says that getting to work on a film like Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is mounted on a massive scale and has already generated a lot of intrigue among fans following the super success of Ponniyin Selvan: I, brings her immense joy. Sharing her excitement, she says, “PS-2 is actually a very legendary franchise and it’s great to be a part of such an epic project. Mani sir, Rahman sir and Gulzar sahab… I think these are some dream artists that anyone wants to work with and it’s an absolute honour to be part of this project and learn from them."

Commenting on the feedback that she has been receiving for Ruaa Ruaa, Shilpa remarks, “Every time I choose a song, I feel the song should have a human connection and that is very important for me. Fortunately, we are getting some great response for the song and hope the listeners enjoy it as much as I did."

Ruaa Ruaa marks another successful collaboration between Shilpa and the Academy Award winning composer after Ishq Shava (Jab Tak Hai Jaan) and Phuljhadiyon (Mimi). Quiz her about the process of creating the track and she says, “It was so refreshing to meet him for this song. He is quite chill and very funny and he has a very good sense of humour. It was great to record this song with him as he gave me lot of freedom and let me be myself in the song."

Happy with the way her career has panned out this year, the Hardum Humdum (Ludo) and Tere Hawaale (Laal Singh Chaddha) singer decided to fly to Bali to celebrate her birthday today with her husband, photographer Ritesh Krishnan. She has clubbed their moments of celebration with a gig tomorrow in the island. Talking about stealing some moments away from the humdrum of regular life to spend quality time with each other, she states, “We try our best to make time amid those travels and extend a few days at the places we love to explore. We both love to travel and we make time for it." For the unversed, the best friend duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home on January 25, 2021.

For some birthdays might be about new resolutions and for some, it’s a day to look back and feel grateful about the small and the big pleasures of life. Having witnessed one of her biggest highs this year already, she feels a deep sense of thankfulness. “I think, the love that we got from everyone [for Besharam Rang] is very humbling and I am grateful for everything. I am really happy that everyone got the meaning of the song and that the song gives you the power to express yourself, unapologetically," beams Shilpa, who turns 39 today.

