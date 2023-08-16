Shilpa Shetty Bashes Trolls Slamming Her For Hoisting Tricolour With Shoes On: 'Get Your Facts...'

Shilpa Shetty has given a befitting reply to trolls who slammed her for hoisting the tricolour on Independence Day with shoes on. On Tuesday, Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen hoisting the National Flag with her family.

Reacting to Shilpa Shetty’s post, one of the users wrote, “When you’re hoisting the National Flag, I urge you to touch the rope of the flag only after removing your footwear." Several others also slammed the actress and asked her to remove her shoes.

Reacting to the negativity, Shilpa commented on her post and explained that one needs not remove shoes while hoisting the national flag. She asked the trolls to stop spreading negativity and urged them to get their facts right. “I am aware of the ‘Rules’ of conduct while hoisting the flag, the RESPECT for my country and THE FLAG stems from my heart and not up for questioning. I am a proud Indian. Today’s post was to share and celebrate that emotion. To all the trollers (that I ignore usually) DO NOT appreciate YOU airing your ignorance and spreading negativity on this Day. So get your facts right and please BACK OFF (folded hands emoji)," Shilpa wrote.

Advertisement

Several fans also jumped into Shilpa Shetty’s defence and schooled trolls. “Shoes have nothing to do with the National Flag. In defence establishments, the flag is hoisted and lowered daily. All the defence personnel are in full uniform including shoes. Wearing shoes at the time of hoisting or lowering the national flag doesn’t lead to disrespect to the national flag," one of the comments read.

Later, the actress also took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a Google search, “Can we hoist Indian flag with shoes?" The response read, “The Flag Code of India does not restrict hoisting of the national flag with shoes on."