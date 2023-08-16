Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Shilpa Shetty Bashes Trolls Slamming Her For Hoisting Tricolour With Shoes On: 'Get Your Facts...'

Shilpa Shetty Bashes Trolls Slamming Her For Hoisting Tricolour With Shoes On: 'Get Your Facts...'

Shilpa Shetty schools trolls on Independence Day. (Photos: Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty schools trolls on Independence Day. (Photos: Instagram)

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 08:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty asked trolls to stop spreading negativity and urged them to get their facts right.

Shilpa Shetty has given a befitting reply to trolls who slammed her for hoisting the tricolour on Independence Day with shoes on. On Tuesday, Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen hoisting the National Flag with her family.

Reacting to Shilpa Shetty’s post, one of the users wrote, “When you’re hoisting the National Flag, I urge you to touch the rope of the flag only after removing your footwear." Several others also slammed the actress and asked her to remove her shoes.

Reacting to the negativity, Shilpa commented on her post and explained that one needs not remove shoes while hoisting the national flag. She asked the trolls to stop spreading negativity and urged them to get their facts right. “I am aware of the ‘Rules’ of conduct while hoisting the flag, the RESPECT for my country and THE FLAG stems from my heart and not up for questioning. I am a proud Indian. Today’s post was to share and celebrate that emotion. To all the trollers (that I ignore usually) DO NOT appreciate YOU airing your ignorance and spreading negativity on this Day. So get your facts right and please BACK OFF (folded hands emoji)," Shilpa wrote.

Advertisement

Several fans also jumped into Shilpa Shetty’s defence and schooled trolls. “Shoes have nothing to do with the National Flag. In defence establishments, the flag is hoisted and lowered daily. All the defence personnel are in full uniform including shoes. Wearing shoes at the time of hoisting or lowering the national flag doesn’t lead to disrespect to the national flag," one of the comments read.

Later, the actress also took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a Google search, “Can we hoist Indian flag with shoes?" The response read, “The Flag Code of India does not restrict hoisting of the national flag with shoes on."

Advertisement
top videos
  • Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'

    • Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram Story

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Besides this, she is currently also seen as a judge in India’s Got Talent.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Chirag SehgalChirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop grou...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 08:05 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 08:06 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App