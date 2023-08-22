Watch: Shilpa Shetty Takes Dance Lesson From Ayushmann Khurrana On Dil Ka Telephone 2.0

Ayushmann Khurrana will be slipping into the shoes of Karamveer Singh aka Pooja in the much-anticipated sequel of Dream Girl, titled Dream Girl 2. Replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha, this time Ananya Panday has been roped in as the female lead. Ahead of the film’s release on August 25, the actor has embarked on a promotional outing accompanied by Ananya Pnaday. Ayushmann Khurrana’s promotional tour recently took him to the popular television reality show India’s Got Talent where he seemingly had an enjoyable time with the judges - Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah. One such video captured the Andhahdhun actor grooving to the beats of Dream Girl 2’s Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 song with none other than the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty.

The video was dropped on Instagram by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, which was later re-shared by Ayushmann Khurrana as well. Ayushmann was dressed in an all-black ensemble, comprising a funky, printed jacket with a T-shirt underneath and a pair of joggers. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty looked chic in a V-neck, ruffled, mustard-yellow dress, having a thigh-high slit. She paired the outfit with a sleek and long ponytail, rounding off her look with yellow stilettos.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Shilpa Shetty Kundra delved into a fun dancing spree together, shaking a leg to the popular Dil Ka Telephone 2.0. They danced in perfect synchronisation, mastering the hook step, and entertaining us with their moves. Ayushmann Khurrana was also seen cheering for Shilpa Shetty in between. After they were apparently done dancing their hearts out to the Jubin Nautiyal and Jonita Gandhi track, Badshah also made an impromptu appearance in the video exhibiting a “What’s happening?" gesture with his hands, leaving Ayushmann and Shilpa in splits. “Dance lessons with the Dream Girl. Special appearance by Badshah," read the caption.