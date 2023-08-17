Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Movie Outing With Family, Husband Raj Kundra Spotted Without Mask

Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Movie Outing With Family, Husband Raj Kundra Spotted Without Mask

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the 2022 movie Nikamma. (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the 2022 movie Nikamma. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 18:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty at PVR, Juhu.

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was last seen in the 2022 film Nikamma, was recently spotted with her family members. On Wednesday night, the Kundra family was captured by the paparazzi at PVR, Juhu, as they headed for a movie outing. In the video shared by a celebrity photographer, Shilpa Shetty can be seen spending quality time with her husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty. But what intrigued fans was Raj Kundra’s appearance, as he was papped entering the theatre without a mask.

Talking about their outfit, Shilpa Shetty known for her sartorial elegance, donned a casual yet chic ensemble while sister Shamita Shetty was also spotted in comfy attire. On the other hand, the mother Sunanda Shetty was dressed in red colour salwar suit.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users flocked to the comment section with their reactions. Many were surprised to see Raj Kundra without a mask after a long time. A user wrote, “He (Raj Kundra) is handsome no doubt," while another commented, “Shilpa Shetty kitni young lag rahi (Shilpa Shetty looks quite young)."

“Jo bhi hai.. her mother Sunanda Shetty is more beautiful than both of her daughters (Shilpa and Shamita Shetty)," an Instagram user wrote.

Advertisement

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself hosting the national flag. She was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, children Viaan and Samisha Raj Kundra, and her mother Sunanda Shetty. Accompanying the video, she wrote in the caption, “Vande Mataram." In no time, she was trolled for wearing shoes during flag hoisting.

Advertisement

top videos
  • Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'

    • Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been vocal about the significance of balancing personal and professional commitments. Her dedication to fitness, wellness, and her role as a mother is an inspiration to many. On the work front, Shilpa Shetty’s most recent appearance was in the 2022 movie Nikamma, where she co-starred alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. Shilpa’s next venture involves her participation in Rohit Shetty’s debut on the digital platform with the series Indian Police Force (IPF). This web series is set to be led by Sidharth Malhotra, and it will also showcase the presence of Vivek Oberoi.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Chirag SehgalChirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop grou...Read More

    first published: August 17, 2023, 18:45 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 18:47 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App