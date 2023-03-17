Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared a photo of her mother, Sunanda Shetty, from a hospital, leaving her fans and followers concerned. Shilpa, in her caption, informed that Sunanda underwent a surgery at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

Sharing the photo of Sunanda with her doctor, Shilpa wrote, “Seeing a parent undergo a surgery is never easy for any child. But, if there’s anything I want to emulate from my mom it’s her guts and her fighting spirit. The last few days have been a roller coaster. But, my hero and my hero’s hero saved the day! Thankyou so much, Dr Rajeev Bhagwat for taking such good care of Ma before, during, and after her surgery. A HUGE thank you with a grateful heart, to the doctors and the staff at Nanavati for their relentless support and care. Please do keep Ma in your prayers till she makes a full recovery, my dearest #InstaFam. Prayers work miracles."

As soon as she shared the news on social media, netizens and members from Hindi film industry began sending love to Shilpa and her mother. Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty wrote, “Our momie is the strongest. Love ya." Raveena Tandon commented, “Wishing a speedy recovery." Dia Mirza said, “May she heal well. Love and good energy coming her way." One of the users wrote, “God bless her. Wish her a speedy recovery."

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in an action comedy ‘Nikamma’ alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. Shilpa is a part of Rohit Shetty’s web series debut ‘Indian Police Force’, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

