Every now and then, the paparazzi spot celebrities from the entertainment industry as and when they step out in the city. From restaurants and airports to gyms and studios, the camerapersons follow these celebrities everywhere, no matter where they go. Speaking of which, today, the paparazzi spotted the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty at the Mumbai airport. Shilpa enjoys a massive fan following and it is a treat for her fans whenever her photos come out in the public domain. Already a fashion icon for many, Shilpa managed to nail her airport style, with an uber cool outfit.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Shilpa Shetty looks stylish donning a black top, with blue denim and a black blazer. The actress kept her shiny tresses open, with minimal makeup on. The actress carried a big tote bag and accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses. Her overall airport look is noteworthy for laidback fashionistas. In addition to this, the Dhadkan actress also smilingly posed for the paps at the airport.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress by dropping red heart emorticons. One of the fans wrote ,"Evergreen," another added, “Wow 😍😍😍," A third fan wrote, “🔥🔥🔥."

Meanwhile on the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dasani. Next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. The show will also mark her web series debut.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the Apne actress made heads turn with her impeccable sartorial choice. Be it glamorous red carpet events or casual candid appearances, the actress always makes heads turn with her fashion choices. Recently, during the Lakme Fashion Week, the actress marked her attendance in an all-purple ensemble featuring orange and yellow motifs. She looked like a vision to behold. Kohl-rimmed eyes, wavy locks and a dark maroon lip colour tied her whole look together. She posed with elegance and perfection at the ramp. Her outfit also came with a cape of the same shades.

