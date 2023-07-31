Shilpa Shetty Shares A Funny Post Gym Video Showing Tough Workout Day, Leaves Fans In Splits; Watch

Shilpa Shetty is known for her fitness dedication. She has proved that age is just a number with her toned figure. Her social media account contains inspiring workout videos. However, today she shared a hilarious post-gym video on her Instagram account. Shilpa shared a candid glimpse of her tough workout day leaving fans in splits.

In the video, we can see Shilpa is not able to walk as she crawls to reach her destination. The actress, dressed in a black tee and leopard print pants, is having a tough day. She has explained in her caption, “This is how I walk (crawl) out of the gym when I get LEGLESS after a heavy Leg day BUT! That’s no reason to give up or give in. Keep pushing yourself for one more rep. You CAN! Happy Monday!" As soon as the video was shared on her account, fans quickly responded. Some praised her and some were laughing. They dropped laughing emojis.

Watch the video here:

Recently, there was news that Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra is likely to make his acting debut soon. Pinkvilla reported that a film based on Kundra’s 63-day-long jail experience in 2021 in connection with the pornography case will be made soon. Reportedly, Raj Kundra will himself be acting in the film.