Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Tests Positive for COVID-19; Netizens Wish Him Speedy Recovery

It seems the film industry is on the radar of the dreaded COVID-19. Just a few hours ago, several reports suggested that television actress Mahhi Vij has tested positive for Covid-19, and now, new reports reveal that Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra too has contracted coronavirus.

Popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a post, informing about Shilpa Shetty’s husband testing positive for COVID-19. He further informed that Raj Kundra is in isolation, away from his dear family.

Soon after the post was shared, scores of social media users chimed into the comments section to react to the report. While some trolled the businessman for ‘contracting the virus even after wearing masks) others wished him speedy recovery.

“Even after covering himself from head to toe .. he got it 😂😂😂," another comment reads, “Itna protection hai phir bhi😂." A third troll added, “Kya faida pura face mask se cover karne ka jab fhir bhi covid ho jaaye."

At the same time, several fans came in Raj’s defence and wished him speedy recovery. “No one deserves this… I hope he gets well soon and comes back stronger 🙌," wrote one social media user. Anotehr comment reads, “God bless him 🙏😔." A third social media user added, “COVID is back 🔙😢 tym to take it seriously."

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra and Mahhi Vij aren’t the first ones in the industry to contract the virus. Other celebrities in recent times too have contracted COVID, showing that the risk of the disease is still looming large. A few years back Pooja Bhatt shared an update that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. She took to her social media handle and asked everyone to mask up and to take care as COVID-19 is still very much a reality.

“And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon," tweeted Pooja.

Not only Pooja Bhatt, Anupam Kher’s wife Kirron Kher, too shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She took to her social media handle and asked the others who met her in the past few days to get themselves tested. “I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested," she tweeted.

